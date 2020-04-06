Flee, Elude Tops Speeds of 100mph

A Gypsum man was taken into custody early Saturday after a high speed pursuit that clocked in at over 100 mph.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 27-year-old Alexander Weller was booked into jail after fleeing from a deputy on patrol Saturday. Sheriff Soldan says just after midnight a deputy tried to make a traffic stop in Gypsum after Weller drove by in a 2017 Ford one-ton truck without headlights on.

Weller did not pull over and a chase ensued southbound on Gypsum Valley Road, ending near Hobbs Creek Road when he stopped his truck.

Weller is now facing charges that could include: no ignition interlocking device for a past DUI, flee and elude, open container and interference with law enforcement after refusing to comply with a warrant to determine his blood alcohol level.