Flags At Half-Staff

Todd PittengerSeptember 11, 2020

Flags will be flying at half-staff throughout Kansas today.

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, in accordance with Executive Order 20-30, in recognition of Patriot Day, September 11, 2020, and in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff for the entire day on September 11.

 “Nineteen years ago, today, our country experienced a tragedy that took the lives of so many of our fellow countrymen and women. My thoughts are with our friends, family members, and first responders who lost their lives on this infamous day,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Each year, we are reminded of the true bravery of those first responders and emergency workers who arrived at on the scenes of these terrorist attacks and gave everything to help others. We are reminded of the strength of our nation when we come together to support one another in times of crisis.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

