Five Guards Injured at Kansas Prison

A unit at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility is under lockdown following a disturbance in which five guards were injured.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, the Central Unit at the facility has been placed on lockdown with limited movement due to an inmate disturbance on Tuesday which resulted in the battery of five correctional officers.

The inmates identified in being involved in the disturbance have been placed in Restrictive Housing and under investigation. The five officers who were battered, have been treated for their injuries.

Due to this, weekend visitation will be cancelled for the Central Unit only, beginning this Saturday.

The correctional facility is taking the proactive measure of suspending visitation privileges for the safety and security of staff and inmates. Warden Schnurr said the facility will reevaluate its ability to resume its normal visitation schedule early next week.

Visitation at Hutchinson Correctional Facility, East and South Unit will proceed as normal.