Salina, KS

Now: 90 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 71 °

BREAKING NEWS

Fitness Fiend

Sarah ReppJuly 1, 2019

On Friday night a vehicle was broken into in the Planet Fitness parking lot.

Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department told KSAL:

Robyn Toben-Johnson a middle aged woman from Salina parked her 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee around 5:30 PM on the 28th. When she returned approximately an hour later, the rear driver side window of her Jeep had been broken and her purse was gone.
A Sig Sauer 380 pistol with custom purple hand grips valued at $600 was inside the purse. Also missing: A multi colored Hobo wallet, $100 in cash, debit/credit cards, and identification cards. The estimated total loss including cost for repair is just over $1,000.

A short time after the burglary, an unknown suspect attempted to make three charges on one of the cards for just over $2.000 each time at Walmart. After the attempted charges the suspect went to Dillons on Planet Ave. and attempted to make two transactions for just over $1,500 each and they were both denied.

After reviewing surveillance videos from Walmart, the suspected theft is a Hispanic or Native American Male, approximately 6 ft. tall, and heavy set. He was wearing a dark grey shirt, lighter grey shorts, black shoes, and a black and white hat.

There is no other information at this time as the case is still under investigation by the Salina Police Department.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Winning Weekend for Kansas Lottery ...

It was a winning weekend for some Kansas Lottery players after $36,000 in prizes were won in draw ga...

July 1, 2019 Comments

Former U.S. Attorney Announces Sena...

Top News

July 1, 2019

Shifty Shopper Steals Screens

Kansas News

July 1, 2019

Motorcycle Accident Results In Inju...

Kansas News

July 1, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Winning Weekend for Kansa...
July 1, 2019Comments
Shifty Shopper Steals Scr...
July 1, 2019Comments
Motorcycle Accident Resul...
July 1, 2019Comments
Police Investigate Drive ...
July 1, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH