Fitness Fiend

On Friday night a vehicle was broken into in the Planet Fitness parking lot.

Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department told KSAL:

Robyn Toben-Johnson a middle aged woman from Salina parked her 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee around 5:30 PM on the 28th. When she returned approximately an hour later, the rear driver side window of her Jeep had been broken and her purse was gone.

A Sig Sauer 380 pistol with custom purple hand grips valued at $600 was inside the purse. Also missing: A multi colored Hobo wallet, $100 in cash, debit/credit cards, and identification cards. The estimated total loss including cost for repair is just over $1,000.

A short time after the burglary, an unknown suspect attempted to make three charges on one of the cards for just over $2.000 each time at Walmart. After the attempted charges the suspect went to Dillons on Planet Ave. and attempted to make two transactions for just over $1,500 each and they were both denied.

After reviewing surveillance videos from Walmart, the suspected theft is a Hispanic or Native American Male, approximately 6 ft. tall, and heavy set. He was wearing a dark grey shirt, lighter grey shorts, black shoes, and a black and white hat.

There is no other information at this time as the case is still under investigation by the Salina Police Department.