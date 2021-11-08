Fisherman Drowns at Lake

A fisherman attempting to retrieve a boat drowned at a Kansas lake.

According to the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call shortly after 5:00 Saturday evening of a possible drowning at Kirwin National Refuge, west of the south boat ramp.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kirwin Fire Department and Phillips County EMS responded and began recovery operations. The search was discontinued at approximately 11:00 p.m.

The search resumed Sunday morning with the assistance of the Mitchell County Dive Team which resulted in the recovery of the victim in approximately 20 feet of water at approximately 12:40 p.m.

David J. Bruce, 61, Beatrice, Nebraska, had been fishing and went ashore. While on shore, the boat drifted out into the water and Bruce attempted to swim to it. Bruce was unable to reach the boat, went under the water and didn’t resurface.

A companion alerted other boaters in the area who called 911.

