First Teen Cardiac Clinic Event Planned

An event which could potentially save the life of a middle or high school student is planned this summer in Salina.

The Back*N*Black (BNB) initiative, in partnership with My HeartCheck, will host the first heart testing event for middle and high school students in Saline County.

The BNB initiative was founded by Salina resident Barry Weis and has a mission to eradicate SCA among children.

“While growing up in Salina, I experience numerous symptoms from an undiagnosed congenital heart defect, but just moved forward while doctors struggled to diagnose my problem. I feel blessed nothing serious happened to me in my youth. While training for a half-marathon later in life I experienced new, more serious symptoms. It was then my heart defect was discovered. During my recovery from open heart surgery, I began to research how I might return to an active lifestyle. In that research I learned of the devastating toll SCA was having on children, particularly young athletes. I felt compelled to act!” said Weis.

According to the organization, the August 14th event will include comprehensive heart testing, including EKG and Echocardiogram for just $129.00. Financial assistance is available. These tests can cost as much as $1,500.00 at most medical facilities.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest Facts:

SCA is the #1 cause of death on school campuses

SCA is the #1 killer of student athletes

135 kids die each week from SCA

Most SCA victims show no prior symptoms

More than 90% of SCA victims die

SCA can be prevented through testing and knowledge

Event Details

When: Saturday, August 14th

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Kansas Wesleyan University / Student Activity Center

Screening Cost: $129.00 (Financial assistance is available)

Pre-Registration Appointment Required at https://myheartcheck.org

_ _ _

Learn More:

www.backnblack.org

https://myheartcheck.org