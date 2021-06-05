Salina, KS

Now: 66 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 87 ° | Lo: 66 °

First Teen Cardiac Clinic Event Planned

Todd PittengerJune 5, 2021

An event which could potentially save the life of a middle or high school student is planned this summer in Salina.

The Back*N*Black (BNB) initiative, in partnership with My HeartCheck, will host the first heart testing event for middle and high school students in Saline County.

The BNB initiative was founded by Salina resident Barry Weis and has a mission to eradicate SCA among children.

“While growing up in Salina, I experience numerous symptoms from an undiagnosed congenital heart defect, but just moved forward while doctors struggled to diagnose my problem. I feel blessed nothing serious happened to me in my youth. While training for a half-marathon later in life I experienced new, more serious symptoms. It was then my heart defect was discovered. During my recovery from open heart surgery, I began to research how I might return to an active lifestyle. In that research I learned of the devastating toll SCA was having on children, particularly young athletes. I felt compelled to act!” said Weis.

According to the organization, the August 14th event will include comprehensive heart testing, including EKG and Echocardiogram for just $129.00. Financial assistance is available. These tests can cost as much as $1,500.00 at most medical facilities.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest Facts:

  • SCA is the #1 cause of death on school campuses
  • SCA is the #1 killer of student athletes
  • 135 kids die each week from SCA
  • Most SCA victims show no prior symptoms
  • More than 90% of SCA victims die
  • SCA can be prevented through testing and knowledge

Event Details
When: Saturday, August 14th
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Where: Kansas Wesleyan University / Student Activity Center
Screening Cost: $129.00 (Financial assistance is available)
Pre-Registration Appointment Required at https://myheartcheck.org

_ _ _

Learn More:

www.backnblack.org

https://myheartcheck.org

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

First Teen Cardiac Clinic Event Pla...

An event which could potentially save the life of a middle or high school student is planned this su...

June 5, 2021 Comments

Free Fishing Today and Tomorrow

Top News

June 5, 2021

Kansas Producers – Soil Healt...

Farming News

June 5, 2021

Whit’s hitting feat keys Roya...

Sports News

June 4, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New Exhibit in Library...
June 4, 2021Comments
6 New COVID Cases, 1 New ...
June 4, 2021Comments
Tips Sought in Theft Case
June 4, 2021Comments
Half of Kansas Adults Vac...
June 4, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices