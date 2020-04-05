Saline County COVID-19 Related Death

The sixth confirmed COVID-19 related case has been reported in Saline County, and the first death.

According to the Saline County Health Department they have been notified of one additional positive COVID-19 case in a county resident. The patient was a man in is 60s. A COVID-19 test was administered and results were received on April 5th. This gentleman has since passed away.

At 11 am KDHE reported a total of 747 cases in Kansas.

“We’re saddened to learn that we have lost one of our Saline County residents,” said Health Officer Jason Tiller. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones and those impacted by his passing.”

The Saline County Health Department will continue to conduct contact investigations in this case as with the other active cases. This is a process where the Health Department retraces the patient’s steps and activities so that we can identify anyone who may have been potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Saline County continues to receive reports of alleged non-compliance with the Statewide Stay-at-Home order. Alleged violations can be reported through our online submission form at www.saline.org<http://www.saline.org/>. It has always been and will continue to be our intention to ensure that businesses and individuals are educated on the statewide order. Stay-at-Home simply means Stay at Home. If you are not performing essential tasks, then you need to be at home. “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.”

If you have a question about a business being essential or not, please visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.kansas.gov/keff to see the order, list of essential functions, and frequently asked questions.