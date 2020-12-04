First Quarter Dooms Cowgirls in 45-31 Setback at Smoky Valley

The Smoky Valley Lady Vikings used a big first quarter to propel them in their 45-31 victory over the Abilene Cowgirls Friday night in Lindsborg. Smoky Valley outscored Abilene 16-2 in the first quarter and twice built 18 points leads in the win. The victory for the Lady Vikings snapped a 13 game losing streak dating back to 2009.

Smoky Valley got a big first quarter from Freshman, Adrian Hazelwood and Senior, Kerington Haxton. Hazelwood scored 6 in the quarter and finished with a team high 14 points and Haxton totaled 8 in the quarter and finished with 11 points. Hazelwood capped a 20-0 run that spanned the first and second quarters. She scored with 2:24 left in the first half to give the Lady Vikings a 20-2 lead. Abilene would then cut the deficit to 22-10 at halftime as they finished the half on a 5-0 run.

The Cowgirls got back in the game with a 9-0 run in the third quarter that was capped by a Claira Dannefer bucket, to pull Abilene within 27-19 with 2:02 to play in the quarter. The Cowgirls trailed 33-19 at the end of the third and got to within 36-27 with 3:19 left in the game. Smoky Valley responded with a 9-0 run and matched their large lead of the game with a free-throw from McKinley Johnson with 1:12 left in the game.

Abilene got back in the second half with a big game from Abi Lillard, she was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. The Senior, finished with a game-high 15 points. Abilene will open their home schedule Tuesday against Rock Creek. It will be the first game of the year for the Abilene Cowboys. Rock Creek split at Clay Center Friday night. The Clay Center girls won 43-32 while the Rock Creek boys defeated the Tigers 68-41.