First McPherson County COVID-19 Death

McPherson County has had its first COVID-19 related death.

County officials say a man in his 30s is the first coronavirus-related death in McPherson County. Health officials say the unidentified victim was hospitalized with symptoms on Sunday. His death was attributed to complications related to the virus.

McPherson County has 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 22 are active, 115 people have recovered, 1 person is hospitalized, and 1 person has died.

Authorities encourage residents to continue to wear proper face coverings and do their best to maintain social distancing whenever possible.