Salina, KS

Now: 65 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 61 °

First McPherson County COVID-19 Death

Todd PittengerJuly 31, 2020

McPherson County has had its first COVID-19 related death.

County officials say a man in his 30s is the first coronavirus-related death in McPherson County. Health officials say the unidentified victim was hospitalized with symptoms on Sunday. His death was attributed to complications related to the virus.

McPherson County has 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 22 are active, 115 people have recovered, 1 person is hospitalized, and 1 person has died.

Authorities encourage residents to continue to wear proper face coverings and do their best to maintain social distancing whenever possible.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

First McPherson County COVID-19 Dea...

McPherson County has had its first COVID-19 related death. County officials say a man in his 30s ...

July 31, 2020 Comments

3 Warnings, 14 Watches For Toxic Al...

Kansas News

July 31, 2020

Saturday Drive-Thru Graduation Phot...

Top News

July 31, 2020

Drive-Thru Back to School Fair

Top News

July 31, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

First McPherson County CO...
July 31, 2020Comments
3 Warnings, 14 Watches Fo...
July 31, 2020Comments
Primary Candidates on KSA...
July 30, 2020Comments
Pedestrian Struck By Car ...
July 30, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH