Multiple events are scheduled for the First Friday Night Live of the new year in Salina.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities First Friday Night Live on January 3rd events include:

Head downtown to catch “1950s: An American Dream?” at the Smoky Hill Museum (211 W. Iron Ave., 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.). Also, visit the Salina Country Club to see the work of Andrea Fuhrman (2101 E. Country Club Rd., 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.).

At 4 p.m., stop by the Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 (301 W. Elm St.) for “By-products; Self-Portraits” by Tayla Naden.

The Visual Voices Gallery presents the “Reality Sandwiches” artist reception for William Counter, with music by Bill Martin, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (901 Beatrice Street, 4:30 – 6 p.m.).

At 5 p.m., David Olson’s work will be on display with a reception at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat’s new location (148 S Santa Fe Ave.). Also, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., the Salina Art Center features Benjamin Todd Wills’ exhibit “Cell Drawings” and “Grey Area” by Chris Pahls (242 S. Santa Fe Ave.).

With the purchase of a ticket, the Salina Community Theatre’s current show “Every Brilliant Thing” begins at 7:30 p.m. (303 E. Iron Ave.).

To close out the night, at 9 p.m. Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations are playing at the Paramount, (219 N. Santa Fe Ave.).

Salina Arts & Humanities, Salina Downtown Incorporated and downtown stakeholders present Friday Night Live—an arts and entertainment series for Salina residents and visitors designed to increase attendance and participation in arts-related events and to strengthen partnerships in the downtown arts district and satellite locations throughout the city.