First Friday Full Schedule

It’s shaping up to be one of the busiest First Friday events ever in Salina. It starts with one of the biggest equine events in the Midwest and ends with a one man band.

First Friday events began at 9:00 Friday morning and last through 11:30 Friday night.

First Friday Night Live programming for March 6th is scheduled as follows. Events are listed chronologically, to encourage patrons to visit as many locations as possible.

Equifest* 9:00 am – 7:30 pm | Tony’s Pizza Events Center | 800 The Midway

*Ticket is required for admission

For more information, check-out the SalinaAE.com online “entertainment and more” calendar.

Friday Night Live is an arts and entertainment series designed to increase local and visitor attendance and participation in arts-related events and to strengthen partnerships in the downtown arts district and satellite locations throughout Salina.