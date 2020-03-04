Salina, KS

First Friday Full Schedule

Todd PittengerMarch 4, 2020

It’s shaping up to be one of the busiest First Friday events ever in Salina. It starts with one of the biggest equine events in the Midwest and ends with a one man band.

First Friday events began at 9:00 Friday morning and last through 11:30 Friday night.

First Friday Night Live programming for March 6th is scheduled as follows. Events are listed chronologically, to encourage patrons to visit as many locations as possible.

  • Equifest* 9:00 am – 7:30 pm | Tony’s Pizza Events Center | 800 The Midway
  • Close to Home by Maleta Forsberg | Exhibition 11:00 am – 9:00 pm | Salina Country Club | 2101 E Country Club Rd
  • Lost Treasure of Jesse James* 3:00 pm – 5:00pm | Salina Art Cinema | 150 S Santa Fe Ave
  • 30 Artists | Artist Reception 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm | Gallery 708 | Salina Public Library | 301 W Elm St
  • Western Roots: Cowboy Poetry, Music & Comedy 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm | Salina Art Center | 242 S Santa Fe Ave
  • Noah Wellbrock-Talley | Music by Bryson Thomas | Artist Reception 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm | Visual Voices at UU Gallery | 901 Beatrice St
  • March Madness: Art at The Nook 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm | The Flower Nook | 208 E Iron Ave
  • New Horizons by Darren Morawitz | Artist Reception 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm | Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat | 148 S Santa Fe Ave
  • Acoustic Showcase by Taylor Kline, Ellyria and Falling Walrus 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm | Ad Astra Books & Coffee House | 141 N Santa Fe Ave
  • Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook* 7:30 pm | Salina Community Theatre | 303 E Iron Ave
  • Brody Buster’s One Man Band 8:30 pm – 11:30 pm | The Voo | 249 N Santa Fe Ave

*Ticket is required for admission

 

For more information, check-out the SalinaAE.com online “entertainment and more” calendar.

Friday Night Live is an arts and entertainment series designed to increase local and visitor attendance and participation in arts-related events and to strengthen partnerships in the downtown arts district and satellite locations throughout Salina.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

