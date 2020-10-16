First Death From School COVID Cluster

Kansas has its first death related to a COVID cluster at a school.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in its latest list of COVID-19 exposure locations this week, indicated there are currently 241 active COVID-19 clusters across the state, with 8,063 cases, 254 hospitalizations, and 154 deaths attributed to them.

The report showed a death connected to a school cluster. Overall there have been 38 clusters related to schools. From those clusters there have 330 cases, with and seven hospitalizations, and one death. The report didn’t specifically identify the location or school the death was connected to.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, KDHE publishes the names of the educational institutions, daycares (excluding home daycares that are in a person’s home due to privacy concerns), gatherings (excluding private events due to privacy concerns), governmental agencies, healthcare settings, group living, long term care facilities, sports teams and events, correctional facilities, public events, business entities, etc. with five or more Kansas resident COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. This listing includes only cases within the last 14 days. Once a location no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list.

This publication is in keeping with the KDHE effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 disease by notifying the public of recent risk of exposure.

Notifications of this type are provided when the KDHE believes that the notification will benefit the public and aid in stopping the spread of the disease.

_ _ _

https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas