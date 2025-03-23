First Day Full House

If the first day is any indication of things to come, Gryphon’s Wing Records is soon to become the little record store that could. The little store at 119 E Iron was overflowing with customers shortly after the doors opened for the first time Saturday at 9 AM.

Jonathan Hess and Olivia Hamilton are the the driving force behind Gryphon’s Wing Records. Jonathan told KSAL News he arrived at 7 AM to start getting ready for the day, and already there was a vehicle parked in front of the store with a customer waiting, a full two-hours before the doors opened.

The duo first talked of opening the store a couple of years ago. With a strong online market for vinyl, both believe there is also opportunity for vinyl sales in a brick and mortar store, with the music sales market in Salina right now untapped. Based on how the store was received on its first day open, they might be right.

Gryphon’s Wing Records buys, sells, and trades new and used vinyl, CDs, and cassettes. They also sell new turntables and speakers, as well as portable cassette players which have Bluetooth and recording capability. The store already has a good working relationship with record stores in Manhattan and Lawrence, and they have the capability of obtaining special orders for customers.

Gryphon’s Wing Records is located at 119 E Iron in Downtown Salina. After the grand opening Saturday, they will be closed Sunday. After that normal hours will be Thursdays and Fridays 1pm – 7pm, Saturdays 11am – 7m, and Sundays 1pm – 5pm.