First Bank Kansas Names Andrew Manley as CFO

Former Saline County Administrator Andrew Manley is the new Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at First Bank Kansas.

According to the bank, Manley brings a diverse background of educational and financial experience to the bank.

After graduating from Southwestern College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, Manley has held a variety of Finance and Operations leadership positions at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina Area Technical College, and most recently as Saline County Administrator.

Manley earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southwestern College in Winfield and his MBA in Finance from Fort Hays State University. Manley was a student-athlete throughout his college experience and played both golf and tennis. His knowledge and experience in Accounting and Finance will prove to be a valuable asset at First Bank Kansas.

“My strengths include quantitative analysis and metric-based decision making, which makes me an ideal fit for the position,“ says Manley. “My unique blend of analytical skills and real-world business experiences enables me to decipher multi-variable scenarios.”

The position wasn’t the only consideration for Manley to join First Bank Kansas. “There have been and always will be similar opportunities at other organizations. This is where the culture of First Bank Kansas heavily impacted my decision to join the team. When I was considering joining First Bank Kansas, I stopped by a few locations as a ‘potential client’. I got to observe first-hand the mood, the teamwork, and the overall culture of the different branches. I also consulted friends and families of their perception of First Bank Kansas. It became abundantly clear that First Bank Kansas truly does deliver an exceptional experience to both customers and its own employees. The decision to join First Bank Kansas was an easy one.”

“Andrew grew up in Salina and is well known and respected throughout the community. He was our number one candidate and we are elated that he decided to join our bank family,” said First Bank Kansas President and CEO, Kent Buer.

Manley and his family live in Salina, and he enjoys running, golfing, and spending time with his wife, Heather, and daughter, Charlotte.