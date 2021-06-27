Fireworks on Sale Now

Salina, KS

Todd PittengerJune 27, 2021

Fireworks are on sale in the City of Salina and in Saline County. While they may be on sale, it is not yet legal to discharge them everywhere, including in Salina.

Fireworks can be discharged in Saline County the day they go on sale, Sunday June 27th, between 8 a.m. and midnight through July 5th.

While they are on sale in the City of Salina beginning Sunday, they can only be discharged in the city on July 3rd and July 4 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fireworks can be discharged in the City of Smolan July 3rd and July 4th between 8 a.m. and midnight. In the City of Gypsum fireworks can be discharged July 1st through July 5th 8 a.m. till midnight.

Fireworks cannot be discharged in parks, or on other public property. They can only be be discharged on private property. It is unlawful for a minor to possess and use fireworks without adult supervision.

Bottle rockets are not legal, nor are sky lanterns. A sky lantern, also known as Kongming lantern or Chinese lantern, is essentially a small hot air balloon made of paper, with an opening at the bottom where a small fire is suspended. In recent years there has been growing concern about their potential to cause crop or building fires.

The Salina Police Department and the Salina Fire Department can issue firework citations, as can the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

To report fireworks violations, please contact the Salina Police Department at 826-7210 – do not dial 911 unless it is an emergency situation requiring immediate response by Police, Fire, or EMS.

The sale, storage, and discharge of fireworks was prohibited in Salina beginning in December of 1965. In 1987 the ban was partially lifted, and things like snakes, poppers, and smoke devices were allowed.

In 1981 Saline County also banned fireworks. That ban was rescinded in 2009.

_ _ _

Photo by Collin Armstrong on Unsplash

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

