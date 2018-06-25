Fireworks On Sale Wednesday

For the eighth year in a row, most fireworks in Salina will be legal. Fireworks will go on sale in the City of Salina and in Saline County beginning on Wednesday.

Here is what you need know in regard to dates, times of discharge, and the rules associated with lighting fireworks:

Saline County (Assaria & New Cambria follows the County regulations):

Dates of Sale – June 27th through July 5th from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day

Dates of Discharge – June 27th through July 5th from 8 a.m. to midnight each day

City of Salina:

Dates of Sale – June 27th through July 4th from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day

Dates of Discharge – only on July 3rd & 4th from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day

Fireworks Displays:

July 4th – Sky Fire

July 3rd – Salina Country Club – for members only ** Their show this year will take place with Consumer grade fireworks only so thus they were not required to obtain a display permit since it fell well within the discharge dates/times **

City of Gypsum:

No sale in the City limits

Dates of Discharge – July 1st – July 5th from 8 a.m. to midnight

City of Smolan:

No sale in the City limits

Date of Discharge – July 3rd and July 4th from 8 a.m. to midnight

Regulations (same for both City and County):

When using approve consumer fireworks, a person shall not ignite or discharge fireworks:

a. While on public property (no parks, roadways, road shoulders, etc.);

b. While on private property without the express written consent of the property owner, including the property owner’s name, address, telephone number and signature;

c. Into, under, or from a car or vehicle, whether moving or standing still, or on a public roadway or the right-of-way adjoining a public roadway;

d. Within 100 feet of any hospital, sanitarium, infirmary, nursing home, or assisted living facility

e. Within 300 feet of any consumer fireworks facility;

f. So as to throw, cast, or propel the fireworks in the direction of or into the path of any person or group of persons, whether on foot, on a bicycle, on a motorcycle, or in a vehicle;

g. So as to impact adjoining property from either direct contact from fireworks or the residue resulting from the use of fireworks.

h. Sky Lanterns are banned in all of Saline County

In Salina, it is unlawful for a minor (under 18 years of age) to possess and use fireworks unless under the direct supervision of an adult. **

To report fireworks violations, please contact the Salina Police Department at 826-7210 – do not dial 911 unless it is an emergency situation requiring immediate response by Police, Fire, or EMS.

Both the Salina Police Department and the Salina Fire Department can issue firework citations, as can the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

The sale, storage, and discharge of fireworks was prohibited in Salina beginning in December of 1965. In 1987 the ban was partially lifted, and things like snakes, poppers, and smoke devices were allowed.

In 1981 Saline County also banned fireworks. That ban was rescinded in 2009.