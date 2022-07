Salina Police are investigating a couple of damage to property cases that could be related.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between July 5 and July 6, someone used a firework to destroy a toilet in a restroom at Indian Rock Park, 1500 Gypsum and another toilet at Jerry Ivey Park on E. Magnolia.

Total damage from both cases is listed at $1,500. There are no suspects.