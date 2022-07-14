Salina, KS

Now: 95 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 102 ° | Lo: 70 °

Firefighters to be Promoted

Todd PittengerJuly 14, 2022

The Salina Fire Department is preparing to reward some of its firefighters with promotions.

According to the agency, they will be conducting a promotion/badge ceremony on Friday at 8:00 am. It will take place at Salina Fire Station #1 at  222 W. Elm St.
The ceremony will include:

  • Two members promoted from Firefighter/EMT to the Rank of Firefighter Paramedic
  • Four members advancement from Probationary Firefighter to Full Fledged Firefighter/EMT

Family and close friends are not only invited but are encouraged to attend.

The Fire & Life Safety Division provides quality, timely and accurate educational opportunities and programs to  internal and external customers to empower them with knowledge, instigate positive behavioral changes, prevent injury and death, and institutionalize Fire & Life Safety so that Salina is a safer place to live and work.

Tours of Salina fire stations are also available by contacting the Fire and Life Safety Division. Visit them at Welcome to the City of Salina, Kansas – Public Education (salina-ks.gov) or contact them at (785) 826-7340 for additional information or to schedule presentations/training. A minimum of two weeks notice is required.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Firefighters to be Promoted

The Salina Fire Department is preparing to reward some of its firefighters with promotions. Accor...

July 14, 2022 Comments

Officer Honored For Saving Life

Top News

July 14, 2022

Prosecution and Defense Rests in Mc...

Kansas News

July 14, 2022

Billion-Dollar Panasonic Facility C...

Top News

July 14, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Firefighters to be Promot...
July 14, 2022Comments
Prosecution and Defense R...
July 14, 2022Comments
CSI at BC Wraps Up
July 14, 2022Comments
Darth Vader at Salina Com...
July 13, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra