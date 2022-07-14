Firefighters to be Promoted

The Salina Fire Department is preparing to reward some of its firefighters with promotions.

According to the agency, they will be conducting a promotion/badge ceremony on Friday at 8:00 am. It will take place at Salina Fire Station #1 at 222 W. Elm St.

The ceremony will include:

Two members promoted from Firefighter/EMT to the Rank of Firefighter Paramedic

Four members advancement from Probationary Firefighter to Full Fledged Firefighter/EMT

Family and close friends are not only invited but are encouraged to attend.

