Firearm Discharged at Parking Lot of Casey’s

Salina Police are working with security footage to try to identify the subjects involved in an altercation and an unlawful discharge of a firearm incident at a Casey’s General Store.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that multiple gun shot are fired by an individual on Sunday at 1:35 a.m. at Casey’s General Store, 215 W. Crawford St., however, there are no reports of injuries.

Employees with the store report that two white males were inside of the store and began an argument. The two then went outside by the fuel pumps when the argument turned in to a physical altercation before it was eventually broken up.

One of the subjects began walking towards the west and then produced a black .9mm hand gun and began firing shots in the air.

Salina Police officers found a total of six spent shell casing and two .9mm unfired rounds in the same parking lot, as well as in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church, 702 S. 9th St.

Police continue to review surveillance footage from the scene.