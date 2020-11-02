Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 40 °

Firearm Discharged at Parking Lot of Casey’s

Jeremy BohnNovember 2, 2020

Salina Police are working with security footage to try to identify the subjects involved in an altercation and an unlawful discharge of a firearm incident at a Casey’s General Store.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that multiple gun shot are fired by an individual on Sunday at 1:35 a.m. at Casey’s General Store, 215 W. Crawford St., however, there are no reports of injuries.

Employees with the store report that two white males were inside of the store and began an argument. The two then went outside by the fuel pumps when the argument turned in to a physical altercation before it was eventually broken up.

One of the subjects began walking towards the west and then produced a black .9mm hand gun and began firing shots in the air.

Salina Police officers found a total of six spent shell casing and two .9mm unfired rounds in the same parking lot, as well as in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church, 702 S. 9th St.

Police continue to review surveillance footage from the scene.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Driver Suffers Minor Injuries in Hi...

Law enforcement in Salina are in search of the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit and ru...

November 2, 2020 Comments

Firearm Discharged at Parking Lot o...

Top News

November 2, 2020

Macon Earns KCAC Special Teams Week...

Sports News

November 2, 2020

2 Arrests, 1 Suspect At Large From ...

Top News

November 2, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Driver Suffers Minor Inju...
November 2, 2020Comments
In-Person Advance Voting ...
November 2, 2020Comments
Clay Center Continues Goo...
November 2, 2020Comments
Altered Free Thanksgiving...
November 1, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH