Fire Destroys Mobile Home in Brookville

An early morning fire destroys a mobile home in Brookville.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the fire started at 126 E. Anderson, Brookville, at 1:03 a.m. Tuesday.

The two residents inside were burning some items in a wood burning stove and fire crews suspect the some ashes from paper towels came out on the roof to start the fire.

The residents, John Goracke, 59, and Brenda Freeman, 52, tried to throw water on the blaze; however it continued to spread through the home.

Rural Fire District No. 3 responded but the house was a complete loss before the fire could be put out.

There is currently no estimate on the home loss, however, the residents report $3,000 of damage done to property inside.