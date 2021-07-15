BREAKING NEWS

Fire Damages Home Near Bridgeport

KSAL StaffJuly 15, 2021

No one was injured in a house fire near Bridgeport Wednesday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that about 10:30pm crews from Rural Fire District #3 were sent to 11300 S. Old 81 Highway to the report of an active house fire.

Deputies say everyone was able to exit the dwelling as smoke poured upstairs from a main floor closest. Investigators say the likely source of the fire was an extension cord that was plugged into a light socket inside the closet.

The house and contents are valued at $125,000.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

