A fire damaged a home in east Salina Thursday morning.

First responders were called at around 9:45 to the report of a fire at 2331 Hillside Drive. Smoke and flames were visible when the first crews arrived.

Salina Fire Marshal Troy Long told KSAL News at the scene the fire was quickly contained.

Long said it appears the fire started in a bedroom closet. He was working to determine an exact cause.

There were no injuries.