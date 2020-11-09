Fire Crews Qwell A Wind-Whipped Blaze, Minor Damage

10 acres of Soybeans and some property belonging to Saline County and a Kansas energy company are all burned up in a Sunday afternoon brush fire.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the fire was near the area of McReynolds Rd. and Ohio St. at 1:49 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple Saline County fire crews responded to the scene and were able to put the fire out by 5:30 p.m. with a small amount of damage.

Soldan says that 10 acres of a Soybean field, a stop sign belonging to Saline County and a power pole belonging to Evergy are all burned up. Authorities believe that the fire was started by an old controlled fire in the area earlier that afternoon. The people involved say that they buried some burned items, but believe that the wind whipped up the fire.

Rural Fire crews No. 1, 2, 5 and 6 all responded to stop the fire.