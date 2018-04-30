Final Shooting Suspect Captured

The final suspect in a Junction City shooting last month has been captured.

U.S. Marshals arrested Jeremy Breeden in Thermopolis, Wyoming, over the weekend, the Junction City Police Dept. says. Another suspect, Cody Breeden was also found in Fremont Co., Wyoming, just south of there. Both of them are being held on $500,000 bond, but police did not have any information about getting them extradited back to Kansas.

The third suspect, Nizir El Hilal, 20, was arrested at his home in Clay Center on March 30, just a day after the shooting. He is being held on a half-million dollar bond as well.

According to JCPD, officers found the victim, Trenton Penn, around 11:15 p.m. March 29 at the Motel 6, in the 1900 block of Lacy Drive. Penn was flown via Life Flight to Stormont Vail hospital, in Topeka, where police expected him to recover.

A Manhattan woman, Morgan Fabre, was arrested shortly after officers found Penn.