Final Pavement Work Underway Downtown

The final pavement work on the Salina Downtown renovation project is underway, and will soon be complete sooner than later.

According to the City of Salina, beginning Wednesday Walnut from Santa Fe to 5th was be closed to through traffic. The last of pavement work on the project will be installation of a brick crosswalk at the alley. Weather permitting, through traffic will be allowed again on Friday, November 8th.

Beginning Thursday, October 31st, Walnut from Santa Fe to 7th will be closed to through traffic. This is to install a brick crosswalk at the alley. Weather permitting, through traffic will be allowed again on Wednesday, November 13th.

This will complete all pavement work on the Santa Fe streetscape project until storm sewer work is allowed to begin on Mulberry between Santa Fe and 5th streets.