Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 40 °

Final Jail Designs Moving Ahead

Jeff GarretsonMarch 11, 2021

Architects are making final design tweaks in the plan for the new Saline County Jail after voters approved the measure last November.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith Hanes tells KSAL News that ground work should move into a construction phase later this fall.

Smith Hanes says bonds for the project will be issued sometime this summer or fall to minimize the interest calculated to make construction payments. The cost saving measure is part of a larger plan to use the allotted funds to stretch every dollar to its full purchase power.

 

 

The one-half percent sales tax to pay for the new facility will be enacted on April 1, 2021. Ground breaking is planned for this fall with project completion slated for the fall of 2023.

Conceptual view of new jail entrance: Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Final Jail Designs Moving Ahead

Architects are making final design tweaks in the plan for the new Saline County Jail after voters ap...

March 11, 2021 Comments

Missing Wedding Ring Suspected As S...

Kansas News

March 11, 2021

Grass Fire Burns Thousands of Acres

Kansas News

March 11, 2021

Patch Burning of Tallgrass Prairie ...

Farming News

March 11, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Missing Wedding Ring Susp...
March 11, 2021Comments
Grass Fire Burns Thousand...
March 11, 2021Comments
Local Routes on Google Tr...
March 11, 2021Comments
Volunteers Sought for Cri...
March 11, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices