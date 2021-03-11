Final Jail Designs Moving Ahead

Architects are making final design tweaks in the plan for the new Saline County Jail after voters approved the measure last November.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith Hanes tells KSAL News that ground work should move into a construction phase later this fall.

Smith Hanes says bonds for the project will be issued sometime this summer or fall to minimize the interest calculated to make construction payments. The cost saving measure is part of a larger plan to use the allotted funds to stretch every dollar to its full purchase power.

The one-half percent sales tax to pay for the new facility will be enacted on April 1, 2021. Ground breaking is planned for this fall with project completion slated for the fall of 2023.

Conceptual view of new jail entrance: Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office