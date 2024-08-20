Final Debris Sweep to Begin Soon

The City of Salina will begin a final sweep of the city for limb collection very soon, so it is recommended that all limb debris that you need collected be placed at the curb as soon as possible.

According to the city, teams have been working tirelessly to ensure the city is swiftly returned to its pre-storm condition.

As of August 17, 2024, the City of Salina’s landfill has processed an impressive 5,342 loads of tree limbs, weighing a total of 4,569.25 tons. This massive undertaking has been a collaborative effort between various City workgroups and departments, all of whom have been crucial in managing the debris removal.

Key Workgroups still assisting with cleanup include:

Streets

Flood Control

Sanitation

Parks & Forestry

These teams are utilizing a range of equipment to efficiently clear the debris:

3 City wheel loaders

1 City telehandler with grapple

1 City tractor with grapple

12 City dump trucks

4 City one-ton trucks

Other assorted trucks, trailers, and equipment

To streamline the cleanup, the city has been divided into six zones for a systematic citywide sweep. It is estimated that 80% of the debris has been removed.

Crews are continuing their work, and residents are encouraged to place their tree limbs neatly at the curb, ensuring that pieces do not exceed ten feet in length. This will aid in the efficiency of the ongoing cleanup operations.

The City extends its gratitude to all residents for their patience and cooperation during this challenging time. Your support is vital to the success of the cleanup efforts.