Salina, KS

Now: 43 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 40 ° | Lo: 16 °

Film on Fort Harker to be Shown at Library

Amy AdamsJanuary 15, 2020

Celebrate Kansas Day with Salina Public Library by learning more about the state’s history. The documentary “Fort Harker: Gateway Post to the Frontier” will be shown from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Prescott Room. Filmmaker, Greg Heller, and videographer/producer, Steve Stults, will answer questions and have DVDs available for purchase after the film.

Fort Harker, located in Kanopolis, was an active military installation from 1866 to 1873. It was a major distribution point for all military points farther west and was one of the most important military stations west of the Missouri River. The fort played a central role in the ongoing Indian Wars between the U.S. Army and the natives of the Great Plains.

Heller is the historian and interpretive guide at Fort Harker Guard House Museum in Kanopolis. In that position, he started the Fort Harker Facebook page and Haunted Fort Harker Ghost Tours, and organized the Grand Reunion of Forsyth Scouts which on Aug. 25, 2018, at Fort Harker, celebrated the 150th Anniversary of the formation of Forsyth Scouts and the Battle of Beecher Island. Heller is a retired Texas Peace Officer and attended the University of Texas and Dodge City Community College studying Criminal Justice and American History. He is a founding member of the Kansas Alliance of Professional Historic Performers.

Stults, and independent filmmaker, has more than 15 years of experience with video editing and production. “Fort Harker: Gateway Post to the Frontier” is his first documentary and motion picture project.   Having lived in Kansas for over 25 years, Stults and his film company, Post Rock Studios of Kansas, focuses on Kansas history. He is a graduate of the University of Northern Colorado with a degree in journalism and mass communication.

The screening is free and no registration is required. For more information, contact Librarian Barbara Mulvihill at [email protected] or (785) 825-4624, ext. 234.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Regional Health Center Earns...

Salina Regional Health Center has been awarded accreditation. According to the hospital, they hav...

January 15, 2020 Comments

Film on Fort Harker to be Shown at ...

Kansas News

January 15, 2020

Vidricksen to Chair County Commissi...

Top News

January 15, 2020

Wilson Woman Wins $77,777 Lottery P...

Top News

January 15, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Regional Health Ce...
January 15, 2020Comments
Film on Fort Harker to be...
January 15, 2020Comments
Russell Stover Adding Job...
January 15, 2020Comments
Two Hurt in Three Vehicle...
January 14, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH