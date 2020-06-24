Fight At Bus Stop Leads to Arrest

A Salina man is arrested after he allegedly pointed a BB gun at another man at a Salina bus stop.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that 18-year-old Dawson Nielsen, Salina, called authorities at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to a CityGo bus stop in the 700 block of W. Schilling.

Prior to the call, Nielsen walked up to the stop where Garett Heft, 44, Salina, was laying down on the bench. Nielsen says he moved Heft’s legs so he could sit down.

An argument ensued and Heft claims that Nielsen pulled out what he believed to be a Colt .45 hand gun and pointed it at Heft.

When police arrived at the bus stop, they found Nielsen in possession of a black BB gun.

Nielsen is under arrest and charged with aggravated assault.