The October list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been online a little over a week. As of Monday five people on the list have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrest is Kensley Kay Weis. She was wanted for felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,339 criminals have been caught, and 421 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

