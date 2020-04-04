Fifth Confirmed COVID-19 Case in Saline County

A fifth COVID-19 Coronavirus has been confirmed in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they have been notified of one additional positive COVID-19 case in a Saline County resident. The case involves a female in her 20s who has recent travel to a hotspot area in the U.S. She is isolated at home.

This additional case brings the total to five in Saline County. At 11 am KDHE reported a total of 698 cases in Kansas.

FEMA has delivered Kansas’ portion of the Strategic National Stockpile and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management will coordinate the distribution of these critical resources for medical facilities and first responders to all 105 counties.

Saline County continues to receive reports of alleged non-compliance with the Statewide Stay-at-Home order. Alleged violations can be reported through our online submission form at www.saline.org<http://www.saline.org/.

The agency says it is their intention to ensure that businesses and individuals are educated on the statewide order. Stay-at-Home simply means Stay at Home. If you are not performing essential tasks, then you need to be at home. “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.”

If you have a question about a business being essential or not, please visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.kansas.gov/keff to see the order, list of essential functions, and frequently asked questions.