Teams from three Midwestern states are headed to Salina to hoop it up this weekend. The Smoky Valley Home Educators organization is hosting a home school basketball tournament.

Organizers tell KSAL News the event is scheduled for Friday and Saturday. There will be 29 teams from Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas competing. There will be divisions for junior high girls and boys, along with high school girls and boys.

All of the games will be played at the Salina Fieldhouse.