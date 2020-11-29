Fiber Artist Begins Residency

Fiber artist, Shin-hee Chin of McPherson will be the Artist-In-Residence at the Red Barn Studio in Lindsborg through the end of January.

According to the studio Chin, originally from South Korea, came to the United States in 1988. She has studied in Korea and the United States. Since 2005, she has taught at Tabor College.

One of two major projects, as the Artist-in-Residence, will be “Splendor in the Grass,” which sets out to explore the beauty of prairie grasses, highlighting cultural and aesthetic roots of rural Kansas. It is imbuing the landscape with a ‘spirit of resonance’ or vitality. Through the imagery, Chin hopes to represent the KU School of Medicine-Salina’s unique cultural heritage and its vision for the future as an educational institution for excellent medical service professionals in rural Kansas and the surrounding area.

The 2nd project will be “Embracing the Void: Winds-scape in the Flint Hills” which will be exhibited in public, along with a music festival on June 5, 2021 at Peabody, Kansas. The location is intended to visualize the symbiotic relationship between nature and human beings through the outdoor installation in the natural setting. The project has been inspired by “Psithurism,” or the sound of wind whispering through the trees, symbolizing the long-lost intimate dialogues between human and nature. Utilyzing plastic woven nets and natural fibers, Shin-hee Chin plans to tentatively connect numerous existing trees in the site, envisioning the ideal and harmonious co-existence of human beings and their surrounding environment.

For more information, contact Red Barn Studio Museum at 785 227-2217 or [email protected]

The museum is open Tues through Fri, 10AM to 5PM and Sat and Sun: 1PM to 5PM and by appt.