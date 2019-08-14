FHSU Weathers Storm, Open Despite Damage

Tuesday night’s storm caused significant damage on campus and in Hays, but crews worked all night and Fort Hays State University is open today and ready to welcome new Tigers for move-in day at the residence halls.

Power was off on portions of campus for a short period of time before the university’s backup generators kicked in and restored power to campus until Midwest Energy repaired damage to the main feeder lines to campus, said University Police Chief Ed Howell.

The major damage was a wall at the university’s Akers Energy Center that was blown in, but by this morning the debris had been removed and cleanup was nearly complete.

Howell said campus personnel checked inside all buildings overnight but found no obvious damage. A more extensive check of campus facilities is under way.