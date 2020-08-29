FHSU Virtual College Receives High Rankings

Bachelor’s and master’s degree programs offered by Fort Hays State University’s FHSU Online continue to rank among the best in Kansas and the nation.

Heading the list of top-10 rankings and recognitions were several recognizing FHSU programs in the College of Education.

Fort Hays State was ranked No. 1 by Bestvalueschools.org, the organization noting how FHSU’s online program is a focal point, with approximately 65 percent of university enrollment consisting of online learners. Best Value Schools also pointed to the university’s tuition rate-among the lowest in the nation as a reason why students are drawn to the affordability, convenience, and flexibility of FHSU’s online programs.

FHSU was also featured in CollegeCliffs’ Best Online Schools for Bachelor’s in Childhood Degree Program. In their review, College Cliffs pointed to the balance of both coursework and practicum in the FHSU Online program that creates “the best academic experience.”

College Consensus, a unique new college review aggregator, recognized FHSU as a Best Online Bachelor’s in Special Education for 2020. Fort Hays State, ranked 11th overall, was cited for its high standards that included recognizing the change needs of students today.

University HQ ranked Fort Hays State as one of the Most Affordable Colleges and Universities in the nation and No. 1 in Kansas.

Plexxus College Rankings recognized FHSU as having the best online bachelor’s program in Kansas and gave it numerous top 10 rankings. FHSU was ranked third best in six different areas: legal professions, agriculture, criminal justice, political science, secondary education and economics; and was mentioned in the top 15 of 19 other areas.

Learn.org ranked FHSU’s Online Master’s Degree Programs in Psychology No. 9. FHSU was recognized for ensuring a seamless transition to students who need to switch to an online learning environment during these difficult times.