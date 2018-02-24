FHSU Student Teachers Sought at Salina Schools

In an effort to build bridges to facilitate more student teacher placements, officials from Salina USD 305 and Fort Hays State University will meet. Salina USD 305 Human Resources and staff from Fort Hays State University College of Education will learn about the district and visit the USD 305 campus on Monday.

“We’ve planned a tour to spotlight the outstanding working and learning opportunities at USD 305,” said Eryn Wright, human resources executive director. Before students graduate with a teaching license they work in schools as student teachers. Wright hopes that strengthening the relationship with FHSU will lead to more student teacher placements at USD 305.

The sharp competition for new teachers is inspiring creative approaches. “The benefits to working more closely with colleges is two-fold,” explained Wright. “We can provide education majors with progressive, well-rounded placements and we can build relationships to produce the best candidates possible.”

Numbers in the teaching ranks reveal strong mentors on staff in Salina Public Schools. Out of 724 certified teachers in USD 305, 64 percent have advanced degrees and 65 percent have 10 or more years teaching experience. The work environment shines, too. Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) provide a support network in every school building. Recent curriculum advances include Career and Technical Education and Individual Plans of Study. Social-emotional support is increasing throughout the district, promising to pay dividends for student success and support teachers’ work.

Thanks to the 2014 bond, all school buildings offer improved learning spaces and up-to-date safety features. “We’re perfectly positioned to offer a superior student teaching experience,” said Wright. “We’re preparing tomorrow’s teachers while at the same time selling a terrific work opportunity.”