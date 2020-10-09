FHSU Investigating Possible Hate Crime

Officials at Fort Hays State University are investigating a possible hate crime on campus.

The school says university police are investigating a report of an incident involving an automobile which was defaced with racist language.

Senior leadership in the departments of Student Affairs, Academic Affairs, University Police, and the Compliance and General Counsel’s offices are also actively involved in addressing this matter.

Anyone with any knowledge about this incident is asked to contact UPD at (785) 628-5304 or (785) 625-1011 (after 4:30 p.m.).