Salina, KS

Now: 66 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 60 °

FHSU Investigating Possible Hate Crime

Todd PittengerOctober 9, 2020

Officials at Fort Hays State University are investigating a possible hate crime on campus.

The school says university police are investigating a report of an incident involving an automobile which was defaced with racist language.

Senior leadership in the departments of Student Affairs, Academic Affairs, University Police, and the Compliance and General Counsel’s offices are also actively involved in addressing this matter.

Anyone with any knowledge about this incident is asked to contact UPD at (785) 628-5304 or (785) 625-1011 (after 4:30 p.m.).

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

FHSU Investigating Possible Hate Cr...

Officials at Fort Hays State University are investigating a possible hate crime on campus. The sc...

October 9, 2020 Comments

Stiefel Tower of Power

Top News

October 8, 2020

Saturday Fall Fix-Up

Kansas News

October 8, 2020

Fall Ballet Sunday in Salina

Top News

October 8, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

FHSU Investigating Possib...
October 9, 2020Comments
Saturday Fall Fix-Up
October 8, 2020Comments
New Jail Curb Appeal
October 8, 2020Comments
Electioneering Law Upheld
October 8, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH