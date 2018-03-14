FHSU Grad School Earns National Recognition

With a dedication to the education of the professional population, Fort Hays State University has earned recognition for being among the nation’s top professional graduate degree programs.

Abound: Grad School, a college guidance system network for master’s-seeking professionals, commends Fort Hays State University for addressing the issues that matter most to grad students: affordable options for attending college, access to professors, campus professionals, support services, opportunities to accelerate their path to graduation, and preparation for sustained career growth.

“We’re thrilled to award Fort Hays State University for investing alongside adult students in their career growth,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer for Abound. “Fort Hays State University has shown the expertise and willingness to graduate talented master’s students who can help close the skills gap that has plagued our economy.”

“We are honored to be recognized by Abound for our graduate programs,” said Dr. Jennifer Bonds-Raacke, dean of the Graduate School. “Our dedicated faculty provide an outstanding graduate experience for our students through one-on-one advising, high-impact educational practices and dedication to academic excellence.”

Economists project that the “skills gap,” the millions of jobs that go unfilled in the United States every year, will intensify as middle-class jobs increasingly require higher skill levels. According to a survey from CareerBuilder, 27 percent of employers are recruiting those who hold master’s degrees for positions that previously only required four-year degrees.

Abound: Grad School programs meet several criteria in each of three main areas: Accessibility, Affordability, Acceleration and Advancement. Each school is evaluated based on a key analysis of flexible scheduling, career services, transparency of affordability assistance, the breadth of engaged learning opportunities, and more. Schools are invited to the guidance system network only after interviewing with the Abound team and distinguishing their dedication to their students’ education.

“Abound goes deeper than the annual statistical rankings of colleges and universities, interviewing schools individually to hand-pick those that offer graduate students a truly valuable experience,” said Schritter.

“Through our nearly 20 years of work with Colleges of Distinction, we have earned a solid reputation for serving the college-bound community by identifying quality institutions. As with Fort Hays State University, Abound: Grad School recognizes schools that provide the experience and success every student deserves.”