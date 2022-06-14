FHSU Gets $17 Million For Library Renovation

The library on the campus of Fort Hays State University is going to undergo a multi-million dollar renovation.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran announced on Friday the award of a $17 million federal grant for the renovation of Fort Hays State University’s Forsyth Library.

According to the school, Moran shared his memories of growing up in Plainville, frequently visiting the old Forsyth Library and Sternberg Museum of Natural History, and being the first non-high school graduate to attend summer school at FHSU. Moran also spoke about the importance of the role FHSU plays in Western Kansas. He shared his belief that Western Kansas’s prosperity greatly depends upon whoever is the president of FHSU.

FHSU President Tisa Mason welcomed and thanked Sen. Moran, noting his critical role over the past year in securing several federal grants. Two grants received in the fall of 2021 and totaling $2.75 mil helped the university expand the reach of the Regional De-escalation Training Center’s law enforcement training programs to a multi-state area in the central United States. Moran was on campus in April of this year to announce $1.2 mil in funding for a new teacher licensing program designed to expand the number of Science, Mathematics, Engineering, and Technology (STEM) teachers working in rural Kansas.

Ginger Williams, dean of library services, shared an overview of the renovation project and details on the initial work of the Library Renovation Committee she chairs. Over the past several months, the committee sought input from students, faculty, and staff to learn more about their needs. The feedback received at these in-person town hall events and an online form sent to the entire campus helped shape the committee’s vision for a dynamic hub for student engagement and academic exploration.

The Forsyth Library opened in 1967, and its three floors have been remodeled over the years to accommodate new departments and services. It currently houses the Writing Center, the Learning Commons, the Center for Ethnic Studies, the Honors College, the Tiger Food Exchange, Makerspace, and the various library departments.

FHSU Photo