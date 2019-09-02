FHSU Earns 10 National Top-10 Rankings

Degree programs offered by Fort Hays State University through its FHSU Virtual College received 10 top-10 recognitions, including a No. 1 and six top-five ratings in July and August. They were recognized for being among the best and most affordable programs offered by U.S. colleges and universities.

The top-10 selections:

OnlineColleges.com

No. 1, Best Online Universities in Kansas for 2019-20

Fort Hays State claimed OnlineColleges.com’s, www.onlinecolleges.com, top spot for its study of the best online colleges in Kansas for 2019-20. The study covered affordability, financial aid resources, ratio of on-campus to online students, and number of online programs offered.

FHSU’s Virtual College prides itself in having tuition rates ranked among the lowest in the United States and the lowest rates of any four-year college in Kansas. The university awards and delivers more than $59 million in financial assistance. With nearly 200 online degree and certificate programs, Fort Hays State boasts a distance education participation of 81 percent, according to OnlineColleges.com.

To view this ranking, visit https://bit.ly/2AQbY8X.

College Consensus

No. 3, Best Online Bachelor’s in Accounting Degree Programs 2019

College Consensus, www.collegeconsensus.com, awarded FHSU’s W.R. and Yvonne Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship a top-five spot for its Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting. The degree, said College Consensus, will prepare students for a multitude of high-demand positions.

The study was conducted based on affordability, convenience, and reputation, with each weighted at 33 percent. Fort Hays State was chosen as the No. 3 program out of almost 300 programs.

To see this this ranking, visit https://bit.ly/2TFig39.

Top Education Degrees

No. 3, Top 20 Online Nursing Education Master’s Degrees 2019

Fort Hays State’s Master of Science in nursing education degree ranked No. 3 on Top Education Degrees’ list. Top Education Degrees, www.topeducationdegrees.org, based its rankings on four criteria: ranking from US News Online Nursing Ed Master’s, student-to-faculty ratio, cost per credit hour, and accreditation.

FHSU’s program is completely online and is geared toward working RNs who want a career in nursing education. The department offers rolling classes each semester, meaning students can take courses at their leisure. The program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

To see this ranking, visit https://bit.ly/2NCO1ZI.

SuccessfulStudent.org

No. 3, Best Online Master’s Degrees in Human Performance

The Master of Science in health and human performance at FHSU ranked as the No. 3 program on Successful Student’s list. The program is accredited by the North Central Association for Colleges and Schools and offers a wide array of core classes to prepare students for a comprehensive exam prior to graduation.

Successful Student’s, successfulstudent.org, guidelines covered quality of the program, types of courses available, quality of faculty involved, awards, reputation, and the online education process.

To view this ranking, visit https://bit.ly/2KIxXnt.

TheBestSchools.org

No. 5, The Best Online Bachelor’s in Network Administration Programs

The Best Schools ranked two FHSU programs, the Bachelor of Art and the Bachelor of Science in information networking and telecommunications with a concentration in computer networking and telecommunications at No. 5 in their latest rankings. The program gives students the opportunity to earn their degrees while also earning credit towards industry specific certifications needed for the workforce. With small class sizes and laboratory equipment supported by leading companies like Cisco and Oracle, students are able to advance their skills in a great environment.

The Best Schools, thebestschools.org, chose programs based on the quality of the program, the variety of courses offered, faculty, ranking, awards, and reputation. FHSU’s accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission, a Commission of the North Central Association of Schools and Colleges was also mentioned in the ranking.

To view this ranking, visit https://bit.ly/2HWvoOV.

Affordable Schools

No. 5, 35 Top Value Affordable Accounting Degree Online Programs (Bachelor’s) 2019

The same accounting program recognized by College Consensus also landed FHSU a top-five spot on the first of many lists from Affordable Schools, affordableschools.net. Average cost of attendance and student to faculty ratio were major factors in this study.

Fort Hays State’s program consists of a 124-hour program giving students the skills necessary for entry-level accountants upon graduation, The FHSU website says that students will be able to “clearly communicate accounting problems and solutions, and be exposed to computer applications as they relate to the accounting functions.”

To view this ranking, visit https://bit.ly/32h1OKj.

No. 5, 20 Best Affordable Colleges for RN-BSN Online 2019

FHSU’s online RN to BSN program is came in at No. 5 on another list by Affordable Schools. The criteria were average cost of attendance, student-to-faculty ratio, ranking from U.S. News & World Report: Best Online Bachelor’s Program, and graduation rate.

Fort Hays State’s RN to BSN program can be completed in just three semesters. Incoming students have the option to enter the program at any semester: fall, spring, or summer. FHSU’s small class sizes help students interact with their professors easier, allowing for quicker learning and understanding of the concepts being taught.

To see this ranking, visit https://bit.ly/30pbUHc.

No. 6, 35 Top Value Marketing Online Degree Programs (Bachelor’s) 2019

The Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing at FHSU came in at No. 6 on another Affordable Schools list. According to Affordable Schools, the ranking began with a search for marketing programs through the National Center for Education Statistics, finding 120 colleges and universities. After individual reviews of each program, the top 35 programs were selected.

Fort Hays State’s program can be completed completely on-campus, online, or in a hybrid format (on-campus and online). Students can choose one of two concentrations, business development and sales or digital marketing, as well as the general marketing option.

To see this ranking, visit https://bit.ly/323DfiY.

No. 7, 35 Top Value Psychology Degree Online (Bachelor’s) 2019

Affordable Schools gave two bachelor psychology degree programs a No. 7 ranking. The ranking chose both the online Bachelor of Arts and the online Bachelor of Science in psychology as top-10 programs.

According to Affordable Schools, the programs listed are considered “top value” programs because of their flexibility for both first time students and transfer students. The ranking considered each program’s cost of attendance and student-to-faculty ratio when selecting the top programs.

To view this ranking, visit https://bit.ly/2ZuxdKM.

No. 7, 35 Top Value Communication and PR Online Degree Programs (Bachelor’s) 2019

The Bachelor of Science in business education with a concentration in corporate communication at FHSU ranked No. 7 by Affordable Schools. The criteria for the ranking was based on cost of attendance and student-to-faculty ratio.

Affordable Schools mentions the low cost of the degree intended for working adults who need flexibility in order to complete their education. The program is offered completely online and does not require certain residency for participation.

To view this ranking, visit https://bit.ly/345Wryo.

Affordable Schools also ranked Fort Hays State among the best in the nation in two other categories:

No. 14, 35 Top Value Business Administration Online Degree Programs 2019

The Bachelor of Business Administration in management at Fort Hays State was ranked No. 16 by Affordable Schools. The program made FHSU the lone college in Kansas to make the list.

Affordable Schools’ ranking process began with an initial list of over 500 programs that was carefully reviewed and narrowed down to the top-35. Student-to-faculty ratio and tuition were the greatest factors when choosing the top programs, Affordable Schools states.

To see this ranking, visit https://bit.ly/2XVwVMa.

No. 15, 35 Top Value Criminal Justice Studies Online Degree Programs (Bachelor’s) 2019

Affordable Schools’ final list ranked two programs at Fort Hays State at No. 15: the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

The program offers four concentrations to choose from: law enforcement, corrections, law and the courts, or an individualized plan. Students can also pursue additional options including a minor in criminal justice or a choice from five certificates, all of which are offered completely online. The FHSU criminal justice webpage notes that it accepts prior credit, and the Department of Criminal Justice assists students in job placement after graduation.

To view this ranking, visit https://bit.ly/2LcN6MQ.

OnlineColleges.com

No. 16, 20 Best Online Colleges for Adults Going Back to School in 2019-20

OnlineColleges.com says that according to the National Center for Education Statistics, 7.6 million of the 19.9 million college students enrolled in 2018 were aged 25 or older. Many adults go back to school to either begin or complete an unfinished degree. OnlineColleges.com ranked Fort Hays State as the No. 16 college in the nation for adults going back to school this year.

According to OnlineColleges.com, www.onlinecolleges.com, FHSU is a good place for adult students because of its 95-percent job placement rate, and its 100-percent pass rate on specific licensure exams for nursing and education. Online students can follow the standard 16-week semester schedule while squeezing in eight-week courses for quicker completion.

To see this ranking, visit https://bit.ly/2Qvb5ZC.

About the FHSU Virtual College

Education at distance from Fort Hays State began in 1911 when faculty voted to offer courses free by mail so that one-room school teachers across western Kansas could afford to gain the continuing education required to teach. The distance education department created then evolved continuously with changing technology and culture until, in 1997, the Department of Continuing Education and Instructional Technology became the FHSU Virtual College.