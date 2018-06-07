Salina, KS

Festival Trees Trio

Jeff GarretsonJune 7, 2018

Three friends who love to let their creativity branch out – have been decorating the trees in Oakdale Park this week.

Alicia Stott of Manhattan tells KSAL News that she’s been wrapping trees for the Smoky Hill River Festival since 2009.

“The project is called ‘Nature’s Canvas’ and gives us a chance to use fabric and our imaginations to add a unique spark and texture to the park,” she said.

Stott starts at the base of her next tree

“I just joined the Daughters of the American Revolution this year – so I’m really feeling red, white and blue!” Stott, a former art instructor in Solomon now reconnects with some of her former students for a unique sort of reunion.

The project takes tubs of colorful fabric

Shelby Brinn of Salina says the most important thing is to get started. “Then you just keep adding touches until it looks done,” she said.

Brooke Wallace of Solomon says ladders are also part of the job that reaches into the tree tops, “It helps to be creative and you can’t be scared of heights,” she said with a smile.

Wallace runs the staple hammer

The trio’s creative efforts will be draped around fifteen trees in Oakdale Park and will be on display throughout the 2018 Smoky Hill River Festival.

From left: Alicia Stott, Shelby Brinn and Brooke Wallace

 

