Festival Jam Talk on KSAL

By Jeff Garretson June 10, 2026

It began in 1985 with 24 bands riffing through short sets on the gazebo in Oakdale Park. The tradition stuck for Salina and the owners of S.M. Hanson Music – and soon became the opening act of the Smoky Hill River Festival.

Rick and Steve Hanson joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look back across the decades and what this event has grown into.

Listen to the interview here:

 

The 2026 Smoky Hill River Festival kicks off this Thursday in Salina’s Oakdale Park. Here’s a list of bands and performers who will be on hand on the Eric Stein Stage. Gates open at 4:00 pm on Thursday June 11 – music begins at 5:45.

 

The Bands:

5:45 House of Artifacts – 3-pc Salina band with classical, psychedelic, and progressive rock. 1st time at Festival Jam
6:00 Phiya – 3-pc band from Wichita. They played a great set of rock last year – kicking off this year!
6:15 Randy Baldwin Band – 1st time at Festival Jam. They have played during the Festival. Local Salina rock band – 5-pc
6:30 Don Wagner & Friends – These guys play country, bluegrass, and folk. Now a 6-pc band from Salina and Bennington
6:45 King Tones – Salina based blues band. They got rained out in 2024. 4pc band will play the blues.
7:00 Urban Spelunkers – A hit last year – playing Americana 4-pc from Kansas City area. Guitar, banjo, violin, and bass.
7:15 Roadhouse Saints – 1st time at Festival Jam. 70’s and 80’s classic rock. Wichita area band with experience.
7:30 Kyndred – Hard Rock 5-pc band from Hays. They will light it up. Rained out in 2024. Played in 2023.
7:45 Soul Preachers – Classic Rock 3pc band from Salina.
8:00 Hey Radio – High Energy from Wichita – a crowd favorite 5-pc band – exciting skate/party/pop-punk music.
8:15 Bootleg Mercy – This 4pc band calls McPherson, Hutchinson, and Salina home. – playing Rock/Grunge
8:30 Fast Food Junkies – HOT Bluegrass!! 2nd time performers from the McPherson area. 3-pc banjo,guitar, and bass
8:45 Cash Hollistah – Hip-Hop with guitars, drums, vocals, and DJ – exciting Salina area performers
9:00 Love Like War – A hit last year – Central Kansas roots – 5-pc playing Alt Rock. Check out the singer with a box!
9:15 Paramount – Played in 2022 – Salina based Anthem Rock band – exciting. Sing along with these guys.
9:30 Steve Hanson & Co. – The founder of SM Hanson Music. Always a variety – always great.
9:45 The Blades – A Salina favorite. You gotta love a rock/pop/funk band with horns!