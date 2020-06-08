Festival in Your Yard

The 2020 Smoky Hill River Festival was long gone before the gates could open this month in Oakdale Park.

The ripples of a worldwide pandemic reached Salina in late March as Salina Arts & Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson advised the City Commission to cancel the festival.

Fast forward to June – the park will remain quiet for the most part, but Anderson says it’s time to toast the arts in your own way, in your own yard. And now there’s a T-shirt to go with it.

The Festival T-shirts cost $10 each and are on sale this week, Monday through Thursday from 10am to 2pm on the back loading dock of the Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W. Iron. Cash or check only.

Anderson says he hopes people will still find a way to gather and share the spirit of the event this week with family and friends.