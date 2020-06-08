Salina, KS

Now: 91 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 69 °

Festival in Your Yard

Jeff GarretsonJune 8, 2020

The 2020 Smoky Hill River Festival was long gone before the gates could open this month in Oakdale Park.

The ripples of a worldwide pandemic reached Salina in late March as Salina Arts & Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson advised the City Commission to cancel the festival.

Fast forward to June – the park will remain quiet for the most part, but Anderson says it’s time to toast the arts in your own way, in your own yard. And now there’s a T-shirt to go with it.

 

 

The Festival T-shirts cost $10 each and are on sale this week, Monday through Thursday from 10am to 2pm on the back loading dock of the Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W. Iron. Cash or check only.

Anderson says he hopes people will still find a way to gather and share the spirit of the event this week with family and friends.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Festival in Your Yard

The 2020 Smoky Hill River Festival was long gone before the gates could open this month in Oakdale P...

June 8, 2020 Comments

House Ransacked; Property Stolen

Kansas News

June 8, 2020

Arrest In Stolen Money Case

Kansas News

June 8, 2020

KSAL Sports Vault

Sports News

June 8, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

House Ransacked; Property...
June 8, 2020Comments
Arrest In Stolen Money Ca...
June 8, 2020Comments
Salina Couple Hurt in Mot...
June 8, 2020Comments
Truck Hits Two Motorcycle...
June 8, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH