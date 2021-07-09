Feedlot Fire

A heavy loader was destroyed by fire at a feed lot.
Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that just before 7pm on Thursday, fire crews were sent to Rolling Hills Feedlot, 901 S. Hedville Road after a Caterpillar bucket loader caught on fire inside a Morton building.
Staff was able to remove several vehicles and machines as the fire began to spread, but could not save a Bobcat skidsteer or a couple of ATVs that were parked nearby the loader.
One employee was checked out by EMS for smoke inhalation but was not transported to the hospital.
Rural Fire District #3 responded to the scene to douse the blaze.
Loss and damage is estimated at $177,000.