Federal Prison Time From Saline County Traffic Stop

Todd PittengerSeptember 15, 2020

A California woman who was stopped in Saline County with over eight pounds of heroin in her car will spend a little over two years in federal prison.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s office, 24-year-old Rufina Valdovinos-Anacleto from Pomona, California, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

The Kansas Highway Patrol stopped her car in Saline County. Troopers found more than 8.8 pounds of heroin in the car.

McAllister commended the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Debenham for their work on the case.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

