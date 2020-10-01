Federal Drug Charge For Ohio Man Stopped in Kansas With $1 Million

Todd PittengerOctober 1, 2020

An Ohio man who was stopped in Central Kansas with more than $1 million in his vehicle has pleaded guilty to a federal drug trafficking charge.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 41-year-old Joseph Michael Martin from Euclid, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate travel in furtherance of drug trafficking.

On September 20th, 2018, the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped Martin on I-70 in Ellsworth County for speeding. When troopers searched the 2016 GM pickup truck Martin was driving, they found $1,124,840 in bundles wrapped in red plastic. The bundles were concealed in metal pipes with welded caps that were in the bed of the truck.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 12. He could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Federal Drug Charge For Ohio Man St...

An Ohio man who was stopped in Central Kansas with more than $1 million in his vehicle has pleaded g...

October 1, 2020 Comments

Kansas to Start Processing Lost Wag...

Kansas News

October 1, 2020

COVID-19 Relief Fund Update For Sal...

Top News

October 1, 2020

Kelly Announces Funds For Families ...

Kansas News

October 1, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas to Start Processin...
October 1, 2020Comments
Kelly Announces Funds For...
October 1, 2020Comments
New KSU Poly Scholarship ...
October 1, 2020Comments
Same Mission, New Brand
October 1, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH