Federal Drug Charge For Ohio Man Stopped in Kansas With $1 Million

An Ohio man who was stopped in Central Kansas with more than $1 million in his vehicle has pleaded guilty to a federal drug trafficking charge.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 41-year-old Joseph Michael Martin from Euclid, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate travel in furtherance of drug trafficking.

On September 20th, 2018, the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped Martin on I-70 in Ellsworth County for speeding. When troopers searched the 2016 GM pickup truck Martin was driving, they found $1,124,840 in bundles wrapped in red plastic. The bundles were concealed in metal pipes with welded caps that were in the bed of the truck.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 12. He could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.