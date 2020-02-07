Federal Charges in Robbery, Chase, Crash case

Federal charges have been filed in an incident which began with an armed robbery in Newton and ended with a crash in front of a school in Salina.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 18-year-old Jeremiah Urias, 25-year-old Jorge Correa, and 27-year-old Rico Montes all from Wichita have been charged with committing a robbery this week on Tuesday at EZ Trip in Newton. A criminal complaint filed in the case alleges two robbers entered the store before 6 a.m. One of the robbers in a red hoodie pointed a handgun at a clerk and demanded money, which the clerk gave him. Then a second robber carrying a military style rifle demanded more money. While waiting for the money, the second robber walked around the store firing shots into the ceiling and into an ATM.

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify a license tag number of the getaway vehicle.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers later located the suspect car on Intestate 135 near Salina and began a pursuit. The pursuit ended with a crash near Salina South High School. Two people were immediately taken into custody. A third person ran north from the scene, away from the high school. After about 45 minutes he was located and taken into custody as well.

Urias was driving. Montes was wearing a red hoodie and sitting in the front passenger seat. Correa was sitting in the back seat with a rifle.

If convicted, the defendants could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The FBI, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Newton Police Department investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger is prosecuting.