Federal Charges Following Traffic Stop

Todd PittengerNovember 5, 2019

A woman from Mexico who was stopped in Kansas with 21 pounds of methamphetamine has admitted to federal drug trafficking charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s Office, 30-year-old Maria Alonso-Espinoza pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The Kansas Highway Patrol stopped her car on Feb. 26, 2019, on Interstate 70 near Russell. Her brother was driving and she was riding as a passenger. She was the registered owner of the car. Troopers found 21 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the driver’s side rear quarter panel.

Investigators learned Alonso-Espinoza was taking the methamphetamine from Colorado to Wichita for distribution.

 

Sentencing is set for Jan. 27. She could face a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million.

