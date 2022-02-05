Salina, KS

Now: 20 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 19 °

February Most Wanted Online

Todd PittengerFebruary 5, 2022

A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The February list went online Saturday morning.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others 1st degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, making criminal threats, endangering a child, abandoning a child, felony weapons crimes and felony drug crimes

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public 3,534 criminals have been caught, and 440 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

February Most Wanted Online

A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Sal...

February 5, 2022 Comments

Meteorologists Prepping For “Stor...

Top News

February 5, 2022

Cowboys Hold off Marysville; Kaleb ...

Sports News

February 4, 2022

Cougars post strong showing despite...

Sports News

February 4, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Record Month of COVID Cas...
February 4, 2022Comments
Salina to Abilene Bus Ser...
February 4, 2022Comments
24 / 7 Travel Stores EV C...
February 4, 2022Comments
Tips Sought in Vehicle Bu...
February 4, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices