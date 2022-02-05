February Most Wanted Online

A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The February list went online Saturday morning.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others 1st degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, making criminal threats, endangering a child, abandoning a child, felony weapons crimes and felony drug crimes

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public 3,534 criminals have been caught, and 440 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Salina’s Most Wanted