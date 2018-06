Families and friends are again crossing the bridge into Salina’s Oakdale Park for the Smoky Hill River Festival that runs through Sunday June, 10th.

The Drum Safari delights the crowd at Arty’s Stage with a mix of old, new and a bit of Dr. Seuss.

Cooling off is easy at the Misting Tent.

Prankster, Richard Renner goes fishing for fun and youngsters.

Super heroes are made every minute at the Smoky Hill River Festival.